Erne (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's clash with Calgary, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Erne is currently dealing with an upper-body issue, but he was able to skate Thursday morning, which was the first sign that he might be an option against the Flames. If he's able to gut it out, the 24-year-old American will slot into a bottom-six role against Calgary.