Erne produced an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

An industrious winger heading into his seventh NHL campaign, Erne should reprise his role on the fourth line. Last season, he netted six goals to complement 13 assists through 79 games. In general, there is an abundance of forwards to choose from in fantasy hockey, and Erne's scant role makes it likely that he gets passed over in most formats.