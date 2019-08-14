Red Wings' Adam Erne: Headed for Motor City
Erne was acquired by the Red Wings from the Lightning on Wednesday in exchange for a 2020 fourth-round pick.
Erne set career highs last season in games played (65), goals (seven) and assists (13). While given a qualifying offer from Tampa Bay, the two sides inability to find middle ground may have let to the decision to part ways. With Detroit, the 23-year-old could challenge for a top-six role, in addition to being a factor on the power play, which could see him push for the 30-point mark.
More News
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Bust candidates
Kyle Riley previews a few of the biggest potential busts for 2019-20.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Goalie Tiers
Not sure which goalies you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Sasha Yodashkin...