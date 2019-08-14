Erne was acquired by the Red Wings from the Lightning on Wednesday in exchange for a 2020 fourth-round pick.

Erne set career highs last season in games played (65), goals (seven) and assists (13). While given a qualifying offer from Tampa Bay, the two sides inability to find middle ground may have let to the decision to part ways. With Detroit, the 23-year-old could challenge for a top-six role, in addition to being a factor on the power play, which could see him push for the 30-point mark.