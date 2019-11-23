Red Wings' Adam Erne: Hurt during morning skate
Erne injured his hand during Saturday's morning skate, and coach Jeff Blashill said his status is unknown for Saturday's game against the Devils, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Erne appeared to be in pain as he went to the bench, and it's unsettled who will fill into his third-line role if he's unable to go. The 24-year-old is still searching for his first point after 19 games.
