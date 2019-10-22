Red Wings' Adam Erne: Iffy against Vancouver
Erne (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's clash with the Canucks, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
The nature of Erne's issue remains a mystery, but his status for Thursday's contest likely won't be confirmed until the Red Wings take the ice for pregame warmups. Either way, the 24-year-old winger has gone scoreless while posting a minus-4 rating in seven games this year, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to track his availability.
