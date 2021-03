Erne recorded a power-play assist Thursday in a 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

The fourth-line winger has been outstanding in the attacking zone, as he's pitched in a goal and three assists -- including two on the man advantage -- over the past five games. Erne's surge is remarkable, not only because of his limited role, but Detroit averaging a mere 2.08 goals per game as a team isn't paying him any favors.