Red Wings' Adam Erne: Lands on injured reserve
Erne (undisclosed) was designated for injured reserve Tuesday retroactive to Oct. 18, which rules him out versus Vancouver on Tuesday.
By placing Erne on IR, the winger will miss at least the next two games, though he could return to action versus Buffalo on Friday if healthy. The Connecticut native is pointless through his first seven games of the year and has managed just 11 shots on net. Even once cleared to play, Erne is unlikely to break into the top-six and will offer minimal fantasy value at best.
