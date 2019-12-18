Play

Erne scored his first two goals of the season in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Both tallies came in the first period, but Detroit wasn't able to capitalize on Erne's rare offensive outburst. The 24-year-old only had 13 goals in 114 games over the last three seasons for the Lightning, so it's highly unlikely he's about to become a fantasy asset for the Wings.

