Red Wings' Adam Erne: Mashing at impressive clip
Erne has recorded at least two hits in 19 consecutive games.
The American winger is on pace to sail past his previous career high in hits; he committed 159 of those with the Lightning last season but needs just 44 more to eclipse that mark in his first tour with the Wings. Erne is known for his rugged play, but limited ice time (11:54) and representing a league-worst offense has completely sapped his chances of retaining fantasy value following a respectable 20-point campaign with the Bolts.
