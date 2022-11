Erne scored a third-period goal and delivered four hits during Monday's 4-2 loss to the visiting Maple Leafs.

Erne, who connected on his first marker in 14 games Monday, tipped in a shot by Moritz Seider, pulling the Red Wings to within two goals with 7:19 to go. The 27-year-old grinder generated four shots, notable considering he registered zero during his previous four outings, covering a combined 78 shifts. In 21 games this season, Erne has three goals on 18 shots.