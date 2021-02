Erne tallied a goal on two shots Saturday in a 4-2 win over Nashville.

Erne led a Detroit rush into the offensive zone during the first period and squeezed a backhander through goaltender Pekka Rinne to give the Red Wings a 2-0 lead. It was the first goal in eight games this season for the 25-year-old, who skated on Detroit's fourth line with Frans Nielsen and Sam Gagner.