Contrary to a previous report, Erne (hand) won't suit up for Wednesday's matchup against Toronto, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Despite making progress toward a return, Erne will watch a third straight game from the press box, and Christoffer Ehn will stay in the lineup. Erne has zero points and a minus-8 rating over 19 outings.

