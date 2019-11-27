Red Wings' Adam Erne: No longer playing Wednesday
Contrary to a previous report, Erne (hand) won't suit up for Wednesday's matchup against Toronto, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Despite making progress toward a return, Erne will watch a third straight game from the press box, and Christoffer Ehn will stay in the lineup. Erne has zero points and a minus-8 rating over 19 outings.
