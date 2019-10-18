Red Wings' Adam Erne: Not in lineup
Erne (upper body) didn't take the ice for warmups and won't play in Thursday's game against Calgary, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Erne made an appearance at morning skate despite dealing with an upper-body issue, but as evidenced by this news, will be forced to miss time. Expect the team to monitor Erne on a day-to-day basis, and in his stead for Thursday, Christoffer Ehn is expected to draw into the lineup.
