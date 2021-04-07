Erne scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators.

Erne put the Red Wings ahead 2-1 in the third period with his third goal in the last four games. He also has an assist during that streak. The Connecticut native is up to a career-high nine tallies, 14 points, 48 shots on net, 60 hits and 19 PIM through 33 contests. He plays in a bottom-six role, but Erne could be a solid value pick in DFS while he's enjoying a run of scoring success.