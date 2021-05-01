Erne (COVID-19 protocols) is on the ice for pregame warmups against Tampa Bay on Saturday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
As such, Erne appears to have cleared the league's protocols after missing Tuesday's game against Columbus. He should jump back into his usual middle-six role.
