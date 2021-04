Erne scored a goal on his only shot and added three hits with three blocks in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Florida.

Erne opened the scoring 4:21 into the game, redirecting a Troy Stecher shot-pass in the slot. It was the seventh goal of the year for Erne, matching his career high from two seasons ago while he was with Tampa Bay. His seven goals have come on 41 shots, giving the 25-year-old a career-high 17.1 shooting percentage.