Erne scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Erne got the scoring started just 3:04 into what ended up being a competitive contest. He's picked up two goals and three helpers in his last six games. The 25-year-old has just seven points, 22 shots on net and 33 hits through 19 contests overall, but his recent surge could help fantasy managers in deep formats.