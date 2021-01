Erne (COVID-19 protocol) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Erne will miss a second straight game, as he remains in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. The 25-year-old played the first two games of the season and totaled six hits and a shot on net. His next chance to play will be Friday against the Blackhawks.