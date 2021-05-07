Erne (undisclosed) will not be in Friday's lineup against Columbus.
It's unclear if Erne is injured or simply getting a night off with the end of the regular season approaching. The 26-year-old has 20 points in 45 games this season. He'll be questionable for Saturday's season finale against the Blue Jackets.
More News
-
Red Wings' Adam Erne: On ice for warmups Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Adam Erne: Remains in COVID-19 protocols•
-
Red Wings' Adam Erne: Shifts to COVID-19 list•
-
Red Wings' Adam Erne: Back on scoresheet with assist•
-
Red Wings' Adam Erne: Riding eight-game point streak•
-
Red Wings' Adam Erne: Plays central role in shootout win•