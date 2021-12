Erne (COVID-19 protocols) exited the league's protocols Thursday.

With Erne cleared to return, he should be in the mix for a bottom-six role versus the Capitals on Friday. The 26-year-old hasn't scored a goal since Nov. 24 versus St. Louis, a stretch of 10 games without a goal. During his slump, the Connecticut native has just 13 shots though he has picked up a trio of assists.