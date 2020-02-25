Red Wings' Adam Erne: Out with undisclosed issue
Erne will miss Tuesday's matchup with New Jersey due to an undisclosed injury, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
With Erne dealing with an injury and Dmytro Timashov unavailable due to visa issues, the club will be forced to dress seven blueliners. The winger remains bogged down in a 26-game goal drought during which he secured a mere two helpers and 24 shots. Given his limited offensive upside, the Connecticut native wont offer much in terms of fantasy value down the stretch.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.