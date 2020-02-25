Erne will miss Tuesday's matchup with New Jersey due to an undisclosed injury, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

With Erne dealing with an injury and Dmytro Timashov unavailable due to visa issues, the club will be forced to dress seven blueliners. The winger remains bogged down in a 26-game goal drought during which he secured a mere two helpers and 24 shots. Given his limited offensive upside, the Connecticut native wont offer much in terms of fantasy value down the stretch.