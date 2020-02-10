Red Wings' Adam Erne: Picks up apple at home
Erne recorded a primary assist Sunday in a 3-1 win over the Bruins.
Erne dumped the puck off to Brendan Perlini, who wrapped around a pair of Bruins defenders for his first goal as a Red Wing. As a bottom-six winger averaging only 11:58 of ice time, Erne isn't a viable fantasy option unless you really need hits; he's accumulated 124 of those through 48 games this season.
