Erne recorded a primary assist Sunday in a 3-1 win over the Bruins.

Erne dumped the puck off to Brendan Perlini, who wrapped around a pair of Bruins defenders for his first goal as a Red Wing. As a bottom-six winger averaging only 11:58 of ice time, Erne isn't a viable fantasy option unless you really need hits; he's accumulated 124 of those through 48 games this season.