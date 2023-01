Erne hasn't played since Monday, as he's been rendered a healthy scratch the past two games.

Erne is losing playing time to Jonatan Berggren, a rookie who's being utilized on the No. 2 power-play unit. However, established winger Tyler Bertuzzi can't seem to stay healthy this campaign -- most recently, he left Thursday's game with a lower-body injury as a precaution -- and Erne is a logical choice to step in as necessary for Saturday's clash with the Flyers.