Erne scored a goal on three shots and dished out three hits Saturday in a 5-4 shootout victory over the Hurricanes. He also tallied the shootout winner.

Erne gave the Red Wings a 4-3 lead on a terrific individual effort with 6:20 left in the third period. The 25-year-old blocked a point shot in the defensive zone, used his speed to split the defense and create a breakaway for himself, then flipped a backhander over Carolina goalie Petr Mrazek. It was the 10th goal of the season for Erne, who is now riding a six-game point streak (four goals, two assists) since the calendar flipped to April.