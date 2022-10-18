Erne scored off a first-period breakaway Monday and missed on another as the Red Wings suffered a 5-4 overtime loss.

Erne, who suffered through extended scoring droughts last season, connected on the Red Wings' first shot on goal Monday. The play developed off a 2-on-1 break and on a rising shot just under the crossbar, beating goalie Jonathan Quick. Erne, who netted just six goals last season, missed on a second 2-on-1 break later in the frame. A fourth-liner with physical skills, Erne's second shot was low and Quick turned it aside.