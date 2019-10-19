Red Wings' Adam Erne: Quiet return
Erne (upper body) dished out two hits and a blocked shot in 9:03 during Friday's 2-1 loss to the Oilers.
The Red Wings as a whole didn't have a lot going for them Friday, so Erne's quiet performance isn't a shock. He should continue to serve in a bottom-six role, although he may get power-play time as well.
