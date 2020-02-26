Red Wings' Adam Erne: Ready to roll Thursday
Erne (undisclosed) will return to action Thursday versus the Wild, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Erne will miss just one contest because of the undisclosed issue and will presumably slot into his usual bottom-six role for the club. Considering he owns just four points through 54 games with Detroit, Erne's return shouldn't have much of an impact on fantasy circles.
