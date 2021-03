Erne picked up a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Erne had the secondary helper on an Evgeny Svechnikov goal in the third period. The 25-year-old Erne has assembled a modest three-game point streak with a goal and two assists in that span. Overall, he has five points, 16 shots on net and 29 hits through 16 appearances. The power-play helper was his first point with the man advantage since 2018-19.