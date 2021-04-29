Erne is still in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols ahead of Thursday's game versus Carolina, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
Erne will need to submit multiple negative COVID-19 tests before rejoining the Red Wings, so he can be considered out indefinitely until that occurs. The 26-year-old winger has picked up 11 goals and 19 points through 43 games this campaign.
