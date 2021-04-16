Erne posted an assist, two shots on net, a plus-2 rating and three hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Erne's point streak is now at eight games -- he has five goals and three helpers in that span. He saved his contribution on offense for late Thursday, setting up Michael Rasmussen's empty-netter. The improbable scoring run has Erne up to 18 points in 37 outings. His career high is 20 points in 65 games for the Lightning in 2018-19.