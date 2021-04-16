Erne posted an assist, two shots on net, a plus-2 rating and three hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Erne's point streak is now at eight games -- he has five goals and three helpers in that span. He saved his contribution on offense for late Thursday, setting up Michael Rasmussen's empty-netter. The improbable scoring run has Erne up to 18 points in 37 outings. His career high is 20 points in 65 games for the Lightning in 2018-19.
More News
-
Red Wings' Adam Erne: Plays central role in shootout win•
-
Red Wings' Adam Erne: Extends point streak to five games•
-
Red Wings' Adam Erne: On four-game point streak•
-
Red Wings' Adam Erne: Continues success against Lightning•
-
Red Wings' Adam Erne: Supplies only offense in loss•
-
Red Wings' Adam Erne: Opens scoring in eventual loss•