Erne delivered a primary assist in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.
Erne supplied a perfectly timed pass to Joe Veleno for a second-period tally. The American winger is a decent budget option in DFS due to his relatively high rate of offensive production from the fourth line.
