Head coach Jeff Blashill said Erne will miss "significant time" with a broken hand.

It appears Erne sustained this injury during Saturday's loss to the Senators, and the 24-year-old forward met with a specialist Sunday. There's no specific timeline for Erne's return, but he could be shut down for the season depending on how his recovery progresses. Dymytro Timashov should see a boost in playing time in Erne's stead.