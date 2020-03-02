Red Wings' Adam Erne: Set for extended recovery
Head coach Jeff Blashill said Erne will miss "significant time" with a broken hand.
It appears Erne sustained this injury during Saturday's loss to the Senators, and the 24-year-old forward met with a specialist Sunday. There's no specific timeline for Erne's return, but he could be shut down for the season depending on how his recovery progresses. Dymytro Timashov should see a boost in playing time in Erne's stead.
