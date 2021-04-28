Erne was placed in the league's COVID-19 protocol Wednesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

This news comes as a bit of a surprise, considering Erne already spent time in the league's protocol earlier this season. Khan speculates that the placement could be due to a false positive COVID-19 test, but the transaction will keep Erne away from traveling and practicing with the team. If Erne were to miss Thursday's game against Carolina, Mathias Brome or Taro Hirose would be the likely candidates to replace him in the lineup.