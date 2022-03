Erne registered a secondary assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Erne put forth a strong effort against the team that selected him in the second round (No. 33 overall) of the 2013 draft, but he's been inconsistent, and any hopes of him improving upon his career-best pace of 0.44 points per game from last season are dashed. Erne has four goals, 11 assists and a minus-21 rating through 64 games.