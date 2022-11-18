Erne notched an assist, four hits and four blocked shots in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Sharks.
Erne snapped a five-game point drought with the helper, which came on a Jake Walman tally in the second period. Aside from his recent slump, Erne's been a solid middle-six forward this season. He's up to eight points, 14 shots on net, 52 hits, 21 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 17 contests while mainly playing on the third line.
