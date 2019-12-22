Erne is dealing with an undisclosed issue and won't suit up in Sunday's matchup versus Arizona, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Coach Jeff Blashill speculated that it was an illness that Erne was dealing with, but didn't provide specifics. With Erne sidelined, Justin Abdelkader and Frans Nielsen (illness) will draw into the lineup on the fourth line. The good news for Erne is that the Red Wings head into the holiday break and won't play again until Saturday against Florida.