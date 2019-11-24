Red Wings' Adam Erne: Unavailable against Hurricanes
Erne (hand) won't play in Sunday's matchup against the Hurricanes, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Erne will miss his second game of the weekend after injuring his hand during Saturday's morning skate. The team doesn't believe this will be a long-term issue, so Erne has a shot to play Wednesday against the Maple Leafs. The team recalled Filip Zadina from AHL Grand Rapids to fill in.
