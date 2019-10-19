Red Wings' Adam Erne: Will play Friday
Erne (upper body) is back in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Oilers, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Erne missed Thursday's game in Calgary with the ailment, but he draws back in Friday. The winger has not recorded a point in six games this season, posting a minus-4 rating, 14 hits and 12:27 per game. Christoffer Ehn will be a healthy scratch.
