Red Wings' Adam Erne: Won't play Saturday
Erne (hand) will not play in Saturday's game against the Devils, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Erne hurt his hand during Saturday's morning skate and will miss his team's game as a result. With another game coming Sunday, he'll need to heal up quickly if he hopes to take the ice to face the Hurricanes.
