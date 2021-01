Erne (COVID-19 protocols) won't travel with the Red Wings for their upcoming four-game road trip, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Detroit has yet to make an official announcement, but it seems as though Erne is in danger of missing the entirety of his team's four-game road trip, which will start with a Friday night clash with Chicago. Mathias Brome will probably continue to occupy a spot in the Wings' bottom six until Erne is cleared to return.