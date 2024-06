Johansson signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Red Wings on Wednesday.

Johansson had six goals, 21 points and 46 PIM in 66 regular-season contests with AHL Grand Rapids in 2023-24. He also registered three assists in nine playoff appearances with the minor-league squad. The 23-year-old blueliner was taken with the No. 60 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.