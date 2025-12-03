Johansson notched an assist and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Bruins.

Johansson ended a 19-game point drought when he set up James van Riemsdyk's first-period goal. During that span, Johansson also carried a minus-14 rating. He's now at three assists, 22 shots on net, 27 hits, 33 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating over 27 appearances. While his place in the lineup is steady, the 24-year-old's lack of production across the board will keep him off most fantasy rosters.