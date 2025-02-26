Johansson produced an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Wild.
Johansson snapped a seven-game slump with the helper. The 24-year-old defenseman is handling a top-six role in the absence of Jeff Petry (undisclosed), but Johansson's usage is mostly defensive in nature. He's produced a mere six points with 27 shots on net, 59 blocked shots, 40 hits and a minus-4 rating over 37 appearances as a rookie this season.
