Head coach Todd McLellan stated Thursday that Johansson (undisclosed) is expected to be sidelined through the team's upcoming four-game road trip, per Max Bultman of The Athletic.

While McLellan had more positive news regarding the potential returns of Marco Kasper and Mason Appleton, he implied that Johansson will miss at least the next five games. The 25-year-old blueliner landed on injured reserve Wednesday, retroactive to Oct. 24, so he's technically eligible to return at any time. When healthy this season, Johansson has posted an assist, a plus-1 rating, 14 shots on net and 12 blocked shots over 11 appearances. Given McLellan's update, Johansson's realistic next chance to return could be when the Red Wings return home on Wednesday, Nov. 18 to play the Bruins.