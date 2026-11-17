Johansson (undisclosed) is expected to return to the lineup either Wednesday or Saturday, per Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

Johansson has been sidelined since Oct. 24 with an undisclosed injury, but he was able to return to practice Tuesday. Head coach Todd McLellan stated that the 25-year-old blueliner has a chance to play in Wednesday's game against the Bruins, but if he isn't able to, then he could play Saturday against the Islanders. Before he rejoins the lineup, however, he'll need to be activated from injured reserve. Prior to going down, Johansson posted an assist, a plus-1 rating, 14 shots on net, three hits and 12 blocked shots over 11 appearances this season.