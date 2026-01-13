Johansson scored a goal, added two PIM and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Johansson has picked up the pace with four points over his last 12 games. While that's not a particularly notable scoring rate, that stretch accounts for more than half of his offense this season. He's at seven points, 31 shots on net, 36 hits, 64 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 47 appearances while seeing bottom-four minutes.