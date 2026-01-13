Red Wings' Albert Johansson: Nets first goal of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johansson scored a goal, added two PIM and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes.
Johansson has picked up the pace with four points over his last 12 games. While that's not a particularly notable scoring rate, that stretch accounts for more than half of his offense this season. He's at seven points, 31 shots on net, 36 hits, 64 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 47 appearances while seeing bottom-four minutes.
More News
-
Red Wings' Albert Johansson: Records helper in win•
-
Red Wings' Albert Johansson: Ends slump with assist•
-
Red Wings' Albert Johansson: Slumping on offense•
-
Red Wings' Albert Johansson: Snags helper in win•
-
Red Wings' Albert Johansson: Inks two-year contract•
-
Red Wings' Albert Johansson: Opens scoring Monday•