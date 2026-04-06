Johansson tallied a goal in Sunday's 5-4 loss to Minnesota.

Johansson found the back of the net just under two minutes into regulation Sunday. He is up to three goals, a career-high 10 points, 58 shots on net, 53 hits and 89 blocked shots through 77 games this season. The 25-year-old blueliner offers solid category coverage and could make an impact in dynasty fantasy leagues if he continues to develop offensively over the next few seasons.