Johansson scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-4 win over the Stars.

Both teams' first goals came from unlikely sources, as Johansson's tally was answered by Lian Bichsel. This ended a 12-game point drought for Johansson, who has been able to stay in the lineup despite a significant lack of offense. He's at nine points, 46 shots on net, 69 hits, 80 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 59 appearances this season.