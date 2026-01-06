Johansson posted an assist and two PIM in Monday's 5-3 win over the Senators.

Johansson has three helpers over his last nine contests. That's not much offense, but he was limited to one assist in a 28-game span prior to this uptick in production. The 25-year-old blueliner now has six assists, 29 shots on net, 35 hits, 61 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating through 44 appearances this season, mainly in a bottom-four role that isn't likely to help him earn fantasy interest.