Head coach Todd McLellan said Friday that Johansson (undisclosed) will miss at least three more games, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Johansson has missed the last two games due to his undisclosed injury, and he's set to miss more time over the weekend and early next week. Given his updated return timetable, the earliest that he'd be in the mix to return would be Thursday against the Golden Knights, and it seems possible that the Red Wings will choose to place him on injured reserve if they need an additional roster spot.